People have been urged to give two little boys who have never had any toys a Christmas to remember.

The youngsters aged five and six have been taken into foster care this week.

After Pc Sally Baines tweeted that they had never had pillows, toothbrushes and toys, people asked how they could help.

To protect the privacy of the boys police cannot reveal too much, but the boys have no possessions of their own and police would like to help.

Police officers at Huddersfield Police Station say they will collect donations of toys and clothes for the young boys over the weekend and pass them on.

Pc Baines said: “We are collecting donations of clothes or toys for them at Huddersfield Helpdesk over the weekend and up midday on Monday.

“It doesn’t have to be brand new – good quality second hand clothes or toys would be gratefully received.”

Huddersfield Police Station is based on Albion Street just off Huddersfield ring road.