Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gun crime victim is backing a campaign to encourage the public to hand over offensive weapons.

Christopher Wright, 57, was shot on his doorstep in Leeds and spent five days in a coma before he started to recover.

Now he is backing West Yorkshire Police ’s campaign, which launched today, to urge the public to hand over firearms, ammunition, knives without facing prosecution.

Huddersfield Police Station is one of a number of locations across the force which is signed up to accept weapons until Saturday, March 4.

Watch the terrifying moment youth brandishes huge knife outside school below

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Teen brandishes huge knife outside Salendine Nook High School Share this video Watch Next

Father-of-three Mr Wright said: “Our lives were devastated by what happened and I would not want that to happen to any other family. People shouldn’t carry guns and I would urge them to support the weapons surrender.”

Last year a huge haul was handed in across West Yorkshire including 150 bladed and offensive weapons and 80 guns.

West Yorkshire Police Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: “We want to remove weapons so they don’t end up in the wrong hands on the streets of West Yorkshire causing injury to someone or even worse.

“Incidents involving the reported use of weapons are treated very seriously and West Yorkshire Police is committed to reducing these to ensure that people who live, work and visit the county remain safe.

“We want to remove those who involve themselves in the illegal use of weapons from our local communities and it is important that we continue to work with communities and partners to identify, arrest and convict anyone who is involved in crime.”

As part of this year’s campaign, West Yorkshire Police is also keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the illegal possession of firearms including ammunition and are seeking help to identify so-called ‘safe’ houses where they may be held.

Mark Burns-Williamson , West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “By taking part in this weapons surrender you could literally be saving lives. I would urge anyone with illegal/dangerous weapons or ammunition to please come forward and dispose of them safely and with any other relevant information to contact the police in helping to make West Yorkshire safer.”

A 26-year-old Leeds man was later convicted of the attempted murder of Mr Wright and was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 17 years.

Anyone with information about illegal firearms should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.