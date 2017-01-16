Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Linda Kinley was just 15 when she had a baby daughter in Huddersfield.

The year was 1962 and she was sent to live with her aunt Alice Kinley away from her home in Selby, where her family didn’t want others to know of her teenage pregnancy.

The baby was named Ruth and given up for adoption.

But Linda’s other daughter Sara is now keen to trace Ruth, saying her mother, now aged 70 and called Linda Ross, is in a home with dementia but still talks about her long-lost daughter, who would now be 53.

Sara, 29, said: “Mum can’t remember her own age now, but she has often talked about the baby she had to give up and tells everyone she has two daughters.

“It would be great to get in touch after all these years, it would mean a lot to my mum.”

Due to her mother’s condition, Sara is uncertain whether baby Ruth was born at the old Huddersfield Infirmary or in a home birth, or even which area of town her aunt Alice lived right up until she died in 2010.

Sara said she didn’t find out she had an older sister until she was a teenager.

“My grandma just came out with it one day and surprised me.

“She said, ‘do you know you have a sister?’ I didn’t know what to say. She had been very angry with my mum for having the baby.

“Mum had been seeing a guy who had been messing her around and taking advantage of her.

“When she got pregnant, the family sent her to live with her Aunt Alice in Huddersfield.

“It didn’t fit in with the image of the family for her to have a baby at 15 and unmarried - they were well to do.

“No one outside the family knew she had a baby.”

Sara, who still lives in Selby and has two daughters of her own, 10-year-old Chloe and six-year-old Kayleigh, said the attitudes at the time meant Linda couldn’t keep her daughter.

“I only remembered recently when one of the staff at the care home where she lives rang me and asked which of Linda’s two daughters I was.

“My mum still mentions it, and obviously still thinks about the baby a lot.

“To hear from this woman would make her so happy, and I’d love to have a sister.

“I can’t be certain this woman is still called Ruth or if she still lives in Huddersfield, but if she is still out there I would love to get in touch.”

Although Sara has no pictures to hand of her mother, Linda is described as having “very distinguishable features” with dark eyes and a dimple on her nose - traits her baby may have inherited.

If anyone knows Ruth or can help the family, please contact the Examiner news desk on 01484 437712 or on editorial@examiner.co.uk.