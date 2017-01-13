Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Can you make Friday the 13th a lucky day for rescue dogs Bailey and Freddie?

The cuddly crossbreed and lovely lurcher are currently being looked after by The Dogs Trust.

Amanda Sands, re-homing centre manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “These two really do have their paws crossed in the hope that they’ll find a loving home, but they don’t sit still for long.

“Both of them proved to be too lively for their previous owners and so they are looking for homes where they can indulge their playful nature.”

“Bailey came to us in 2015 and Freddie arrived last year so they have both been waiting some time and deserve a stroke of luck.”

Both dogs would be best suited to adult only homes where they are the only dog.

If you can offer Bailey or Freddie good homes, call: 0300 303 0292 or visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk .