Can you name these two wanted in connection with attempted burglary in Birkenshaw?

  • By

The incident took place on Whitehall Road East in Birkenshaw on August 26

Two young men wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Whitehall Road East in Birkenshaw on August 26

Police have released a photo of two young men wanted in connection with an attempted burglary.

Two suspects attempted to gain entry to a house on Whitehall Road East in Birkenshaw on August 26 between 1.15 and 1.30pm.

But Huddersfield detectives say that they were disturbed and fled the scene on foot.

Both suspects were described as being white males in their late teens or early 20s.

The first suspect was described as being between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of normal build. He was wearing a grey coloured hooded top.

The second was said to have brown hair which was curly on top and shaved at the sides. He was described as wearing a black top.

Det Con Oliver Coates from Kirklees CID said: “We are releasing these images in the hope that the public will help us trace them in connection with this offence.”

Anyone with any information should contact Det Con Coates via 101 quoting reference 13160367945.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

