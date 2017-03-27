The poem Roxy's mum chose to be read out at her d

The wait is over - the shiny new £1 coin will enter circulation across the UK tomorrow.

But it may be some time before you get your hands on one if you're in Huddersfield.

The Royal Mint says the new coin is being gradually released, and has revealed the banks which will have the new coin from tomorrow.

Disappointingly, Huddersfield is not on the list.

If you're keen to bag the coin, we've got details of the nearest banks below - as well as all the information you need about the new pound coin.

From details of the secure design, what to do with your old quids, and which coins may end up being worth MORE than £1 - here's everything you need to know.

Where can I get a new £1 coin?

Sadly, you probably wont see a new £1 in Huddersfield tomorrow.

The nearest banks that will have the new coins are in Leeds and Manchester, meaning it could take a while before the coins circulate in Huddersfield.

The Natwest on Park Row and Yorkshire Bank on Briggate, both Leeds, will be the nearest locations the coin is available.

It will also be available at Barclays, Market Street; Natwest, Deansgate; Post Office, Spring Gardens; and HSBC St Anne’s Sq, all Manchester.

Why is it being introduced?

There have been concerns about the old round pound’s vulnerability to sophisticated counterfeiters – around one in every 30 round pounds is a dud.

The new £1 coin boasts new security features.

What security features does the new £1 coin have?

The features include its 12-sided shape, its bi-metallic structure with a gold-coloured outer ring and a silver-coloured inner ring and an image that changes from a “£” symbol to the number “1” when seen from different angles. It also has micro lettering and milled edges.

What other features does it have?

The coin’s design reflects England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a rose, a thistle, a leek and a shamrock. The fifth coin portrait of the Queen, designed by Royal Mint coin designer Jody Clark, is featured. The coin is thinner and lighter than the old coin but its diameter is slightly larger.

What is happening to the old coin?

There is a period of just over six months when the old round pound will still be accepted as legal tender alongside the new coin. People are being encouraged to return their coins before October 15. They can bank them or spend them. Some of the new £1 coins will be made from melted-down round pounds.

Will the new £1 work in machines straight away?

Kirklees Council expect a £40,000 bill to alter all 194 of the borough’s parking meters.

Supermarket trolleys will be adapted to accept old and new coins, plus those round trolley tokens many of us use.

Will any £1 coins be worth more than £1?

In the future collectors may see a value in a 2017 dated £1 coin in good condition.

A complete collection of the old £1 coin – all 25 designs – will be valuable too.