An elderly terrier is in need of a loving home after her ‘new’ owner abandoned her with a note that read “I don’t need a dog.”

Terrier cross Tessa was discovered last month at a car boot sale with a handwritten letter.

Someone had taken on the dog after its owners moved to Canada – but then changed their minds.

Fortunately, Tessa was found by Alan Webster, who runs the voluntary South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance animal rescue service, who happened to be doing one of their regular fundraising car boot sales that morning.

Alan said: “The dog was so cold and so upset that we put a tin of rice pudding on using a stove in our van and it downed the lot.

“It’s totally, totally wrong that someone’s abandoned an old dog like this.”

Despite her ordeal, Tessa was found to be in good health and actually overweight so vets have put her on a special weight-loss programme to get a spring back in her step.

Dogs Trust Leeds are now appealing for a new ‘adult only’ home for her to see out her days as she is considered a pensioner – 64 – in doggy years at aged 12.

Amanda Sands, Dogs Trust Leeds Rehoming Centre manager, said: “Given her age and her experience we feel she has recovered really well.

“She is a sweet girl who likes a cuddle and is now looking for somewhere to rest her paws in her old age. We are absolutely delighted that we’ve had the privilege of looking after her and are now hoping she finds her special someone who will love her and care for her for the rest of her life.”

Amanda said sadly it’s not uncommon for pet owners to find they can’t cope with caring for a dog but urges them to seek help before it becomes too much.

“Although we would like to think that a dog is always for life, for so many different reasons people find that they can no longer keep them. If that’s the case, whatever the reason someone has to give up their dog, we would strongly urge them to never abandon them as it puts them at great risk and through unnecessary stress.”

If you think you could offer Tessa a home call 0300 303 0292 or contact www.dogstrust.org.uk