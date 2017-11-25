The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christmas isn't just celebrated in the English speaking world, it's celebrated in countries where the language bears no relation to our language.

Oddly, while some of these languages are, at best, distantly related to English there's been a bit of linguistic borrowing.

Meanwhile in countries closer to the UK the phrase bears next to zero relationship to our phrase.

Imagine you're in one of the countries below during the festive season and you want to give someone the appropriate greeting.

The correct answers are in our quiz below but they're mixed in with phrases that mean something else altogether.

Get it wrong and you may cause confusion or even offence.

According to the 2011 census, 7.7% of the UK population said English was not their first language.

So we've included the top 10 foreign tongues spoken in Blighty.

Caution: there are some very silly answers.

Oh...and watch out for eels.