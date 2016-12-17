Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After complaints about bus gates and countless pound and charity shops, shoppers say they are turning their backs on Huddersfield this Christmas.

A poll run by the Examiner revealed 20% of people will do their Christmas shopping in Huddersfield, with 80% shopping elsewhere.

Of the 568 people who responded, 27% said they’d go into Leeds, 17% into Manchester and 36% somewhere else.

So does Huddersfield town centre offer enough for shoppers to tick everything off their Christmas shopping list?

Is online shopping the easiest option, or are out of town retail parks best? I put it to the test.

Clearly, the answer depends on what’s on your list. And mine proved challenging to get in one place.

First up, parking

£2.86 for five hours. A good price, it’d cost more in petrol to a regional retail park and it is cheaper than the total postage costs for online shopping.

My list

I have a 15-month-old son and am sticking to the ‘four gift rule’ before commercialism hits him in years to come. The rule: something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read.

We decided his ‘want’ would be a play kitchen. He loves the kitchen, opening and closing the doors, emptying cupboards and banging pans.

First item: Need

I failed. I can’t carry a massive box through town to the car park so it’s easier to order online.

His ‘need’ would be a new swimming suit. He’s had the Splashabout fleece-lined wetsuit but it’s getting a bit short on his legs.

Fail once again, but I’ve had a tip a Holmfirth shop sells similar, so maybe I can stay local with the gift.

Second item: Wear

Something to wear is easy, Christmas jumper and pyjamas easily bought in the town centre, as was his ‘something to read’ with a selection of classic children’s stories in his stocking.

All from High Street shops so could have easily ordered online, but the postage costs would total more than I paid for parking.

So what about the rest of my Christmas shopping?

It was a mixed bag. I got dad a selection of local and northern beers from an independent town centre retailer, but I wasn’t inspired by any gifts for a mum who doesn’t know what she wants. I decided on a trip out of town to a farm shop to get her a range of local food treats she loves.

Grandmas were easily sorted with bath creams and edible treats, and I was able to get presents for three of four young nieces. But I failed on four other specific gift requests despite looking in most shops.

All ordered online, though different delivery companies meant some box swapping time with neighbours.

I got nine out of 15 presents in or around Huddersfield. It’s not impossible to shop local and with online postage costs, it was cheaper too.