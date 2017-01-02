Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This lost locket must have immense sentimental value for someone.

The locket was found on the pavement in Huddersfield town centre and the man who discovered it is anxious to get it back to its rightful owner.

Town fan Walter Duroe found the locket on Southgate near to the Crown House building as he was walking to Town’s New Year’s Eve game against Blackburn Rovers .

He said: “As soon as I opened it up I saw two photographs and a locket of hair. I knew immediately this must be so special for someone so I want to get to back to them.”

Walter, 61, was brought up in Brackenhall and later lived with wife Gill in Brockholes.

The couple moved to Northampton around 10 years ago.

Anyone with information should contact the Huddersfield Examiner newsdesk on 01484 437761.