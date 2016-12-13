Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Canadian rugby league club have touched down in Yorkshire ... and are living it up in Huddersfield.

The Toronto Wolfpack RLFC team visited the town yesterday as they train ahead of joining the Rugby Football League (RFL) next year.

The Wolfpack are the world’s first transatlantic professional sports team. They are training at Brighouse Rangers and joined former player Adam Fogerty at Harvey’s Bar and Kitchen in Fenay Bridge .

The Harvey’s team were delighted to welcome them and head chef Elliott Hinchliffe said: “We understood it was the first of their trials, they’ve got 10 days of training and they’re preparing for a match at Brighouse Rangers.

“Coming here was a chance for them to socialise and they’re all quite young, aged 18-20 so it’s quite a trendy place for them to come.”

The Wolfpack will be coached by Paul Rowley, former Huddersfield Giant’s hooker. They will play a series of games over here, before taking British clubs to play in Canada.

They will be using the Rangers grounds on Russell Way as their UK training facility and Secretary Clarke Bailey said: “We have a long history and while respecting the tradition of our great sport we always welcome change and are open to new ideas.

“All our staff, our players, and our supporters are looking forward to a successful partnership between our two clubs over the coming months and, hopefully, years.”