A music festival has raised around £10,000 in aid of a cancer centre that helped a local patient.

Webstival, held at Shelley Cricket Club, was organised by Sophie Webster in aid of the Yorkshire Cancer Centre.

Bands who played included LewRey, who recently hit the charts with their Huddersfield Town anthem ‘Here To Stay’, Sass and the Groove and Professor Fonque and the All-stars.

The centre, which is in Leeds, has been treating Shelley resident Sophie for cervical cancer.

The 35-year-old said: “I’m delighted to say that Webstival 2017 was a huge success.

“The day went really well despite the typical British weather and everybody had a great time listening to the bands, enjoying activities and getting into the festival spirit.

“The idea of putting on a family-friendly music festival came whilst I was having my radiotherapy treatment earlier in the year.

“I wanted to raise valuable funds for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre Appeal, as well as raise the profile of cervical cancer and I think that Webstival has certainly done that.

“A huge thank you to everyone who attended, the bands who played throughout the day and of course our sponsors and supporters. We hope you enjoyed the day as much as we did.”