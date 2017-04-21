Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two cancer patients who became friends after both underwent treatment in hospital joined the original Calendar Girls to launch a new fundraising campaign.

Mark Noblet, 36, of Golcar , and Louise MacLeod, 37, of Holmfirth , helped launch Tea with the Girls in support of blood cancer research charity Bloodwise – encouraging women across the country to host afternoon teas this summer with family, friends and colleagues to raise funds for life-saving research into blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Mark and Louise, who both received treatment for blood cancer at St James’s University Hospital, joined the campaign launch at the village hall in Burnsall, North Yorkshire, 18 years to the day since the original ladies first launched their famous WI calendar.

Mark was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in March, 2013, at the age of 33, after experiencing shivers, growing exhaustion and drenching sweats. He underwent a stem cell transplant in October, 2014, and is currently in remission.

Louise was diagnosed with the same condition in 2012 after 11 months of misdiagnosis – firstly with laryngitis and then with having fungal infections – before undergoing 19 months of treatment, including chemotherapy.

Her brother, Richard Burhouse, of Magic Rock Brewing Company, was her donor for a stem cell transplant – and last month, she was told she was cured of the disease.

Recalling her condition, she said: “The symptoms were not very serious and didn’t alert people to the underlying health issues. I got a private referral and went to an ENT consultant who knew immediately what it was.”

Louise and her husband Andy have a son Oscar, 10, and daughter Nell, six. Louise and Andy run a family business, Oakes-based Burhouse Beads and Findings, with Louise making jewellery and beads which sell on Amazon and on her own website.

Mark is self-employed as an education consultant and trainer after his illness forced him to quit his former job as deputy head teacher at St Mary’s School in Halifax.

He said: “I’m fully in remission and feeling fantastic. The diagnosis was a simply blood test and I was diagnosed within 12 months of the symptoms. I started treatment in 2013 and had a stem cell transplant after five regimes of chemotherapy. Now I take a very mild form of penicillin every day and I’m feeling fit and healthy.”

Mark and his wife Alison took part in the London to Paris cycle ride for Bloodwise last September and Mark will be competing for the Leeds Hospital team in the British Transplant Games in July in Glasgow.