A massive cancer appeal has come to a premature end ... after a Calderdale firm provided a whopping £68,000.

Insurance company Caravan Guard has helped to fund a pioneering new cancer treatment at the Yorkshire Cancer Centre.

The family-run firm met the shortfall needed to pay for a Nano-Knife device which uses revolutionary, non-invasive technology for cancer patients.

Yorkshire Cancer Centre – which takes patients from Huddersfield – launched a £160,000 appeal to fund the Nano-Knife for patients at the Leeds Cancer Centre in April this year so they could offer an alternative treatment when invasive surgery was not possible.

Peter Wilby, Chairman of Halifax-based Caravan Guard and its sister company Wilby Ltd, heard of the appeal from a close family friend whose wife and son have both received treatment at the Leeds Cancer Centre.

Their son was successfully treated for a brain tumour a few years ago and worked for Caravan Guard during his rehabilitation. His mum is currently a patient at the centre.

The Nano-Knife is used to destroy inoperable tumours in the lungs, kidney, breast, prostate and pancreas. The revolutionary procedure uses special needles to fire electrical pulses into the cancer cell walls, destroying tumours.

Caravan Guard managing director Ryan Wilby said: “This appeal struck a real chord with us as we’ve seen first-hand the benefits of treatment at the cancer centre.”