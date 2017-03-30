Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A five-year-old boy battling cancer is having his long blond curls cut to raise cash to help other families facing the disease.

Dexter Kidd had just turned four when his parents Jonny and Katie were told he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. He had intensive chemotherapy for the first year of treatment meaning all of his hair fell out. Now, 21 months into 42 months of treatment, his hair has grown back.

To mark the half way stage of treatment, Dexter has decided to cut off his hair for the first time in two years to raise cash for Milly’s Smiles charity. It was set up by Lorraine Hargreaves, who the couple met while in Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. Her daughter, Milly, died from cancer aged just 11.

Town fan Jonny, who was born in Almondbury and now lives in Altrincham, said: “He takes everything in his stride. He has to have chemotherapy every single day but I feel very lucky. There is light at the end of the tunnel that he will lead a normal life after all the treatment in December 2018. Not everyone is so fortunate. We have raised almost £5,000 for the charity.”

He said there was an amusing moment last Christmas when Man Utd stars Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic visited him in hospital and when asked which team he supported, Dexter suddenly turned into a united fan! To donate go to: https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-Kidd