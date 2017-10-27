Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum and her five-year-old son had a lucky escape after an unattended candle set fire to materials in a bedroom at their Almondbury home yesterday.

Huddersfield Fire Station Watch Commander Darren Armstrong said the blaze occurred at 5pm at a back to-back terrace house in Northgate.

Darren said: “The mum who is in her 30s could smell burning and tried to put it out herself with a bucket and some water and in doing so she has suffered some smoke inhalation which resulted in her being checked over by the ambulance service.

“The fire was confined to the bedroom but it has caused quite a lot of damage to bedding and wardrobes.

To put it out we have used two firefighters with breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

“I would reiterate our warning about leaving candles unattended and the damage they can cause.

”Last week Huddersfield firefighters were out and about talking about the risk as Candle Fire Safety Week got underway.

Nationally, candle fires result in around 350 people being hurt every year – and nearly 40% of all fires started by candles result in a death or injury.