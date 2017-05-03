Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A candlelit vigil is set to be held tonight in memory of a little boy who died in a house fire 20 years ago.

Joe McCafferty, seven, was killed when petrol was poured through the letter of his aunt’s home in Haywood Avenue, Marsh , and set alight.

He was staying in the house with his cousins whilst his mum was working away and later died in hospital from his injuries.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Joe’s death and a candlelit vigil has been organised at the house for 7.30pm this evening.

His mum Tracey said: “It was the worst day of my life.

“It will stay with me for the rest of my life. It’s with me every day but I will never give up and keep fighting for justice for my son.”

The arsonist has never been caught and detectives have today renewed their appeal to members of the community to come forward with any information.

West Yorkshire Police’s Det Supt Nick Wallen, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an abhorrent crime and a truly tragic case which claimed the life of Joe but could easily have taken the lives of three other children.

“I strongly believe that the answer to this case lies within the community and would like to appeal to anyone who has any information or knows who is responsible to come forward and speak to the police.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.