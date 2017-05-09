Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver stopped by police due to his strange manoeuvres was more than three times over the drug-driving limit.

Mohammed Siddique caught the attention of the officers as he drove his red Seat Leon in Lindley late on February 26.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “The vehicle turned onto New Hey Road and it was taking corners very slowly and passing parked vehicles more widely than it needed to.

“Because of the strange manner of driving they decided to stop the vehicle.”

The officers smelled the district odour of cannabis as they were speaking to the 31-year-old.

He was arrested after failing a roadside drug test and taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

A blood sample was taken and this showed that Siddique had 6.9 microgrammes of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol (cannabis) per 100 millilitres of blood.

This was more than three times the legal limit of two microgrammes.

Siddique was described as a recreational drug user and told magistrates that he smoked cannabis every other day.

He said that he smoked a joint a couple of hours prior to getting behind the wheel.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, added: “The offence is not aggravated by a lack of a licence or dangerous driving.

“Cannabis is a relaxant and he seems to have been driving over cautiously.

“He wouldn’t have been perceived as a danger to other road users but he was clearly under the influence.”

Magistrates banned Siddique, of Thackeray Grove in Crosland Moor, from driving for a year.

He will have to pay £120 fine plus £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.