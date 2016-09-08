A cannabis user refused to give police a blood sample because he didn’t understand the procedure, a court heard.

Lloyd Mandaza, of Ruskin Grove in Sheepridge, caught the attention of police because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 24-year-old’s solicitor told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that he later failed to provide a specimen at the police station due to his low intelligence.

Mandaza was stopped by police as he drove his Volkswagen near to his home on April 27.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “Their attention was drawn because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

“They caused him to stop and could smell cannabis on him.”

Mandaza gave a saliva sample at the roadside and this showed that he had cannabis in his system.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he refused requests for a blood sample.

His solicitor Cheryl Ford explained that he had been assessed as being of low intelligence.

She said: “The defendant’s ability to deal with information given to him is impaired.

“His thought process was that he was not stopped due to a problem with his driving and he had not smoked cannabis that day.

“He considered that he was in his rights not to provide a sample.”

District Judge Michael Fanning banned him from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis.

He also has to pay £162 fine, £200 costs and £20 victim surcharge.