Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds and Carol Dodds. promote the forthcoming 5K 'Poppy Dash' at Greenhead Park, pictured with Organiser Wane Law and Holly Baker who will be playing the last post.

A cannon salute will start Kirklees Mayor Jim Dodds’ poppy-powered fun run to raise cash for war veterans.

The mayor’s Poppy Dash, at Greenhead Park on Remembrance Sunday, will raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Adults, children and dogs are welcome to take part in the 5km run, walk and pram push on November 13 at 10.45am.

And adding to the military reverence will be 12-year-old bugler Holly Barker, who will be playing The Last Post before the ceremonial cannon fire starts the race.

Holly has been tutored by her music teacher Alex Kenyon over the summer for the piece played at remembrance ceremonies and military funerals.

Clr Dodds, a former army major, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an extremely important day in the calendar when we come together to remember all those who have served our country, so that we can all live in peace and freedom.

“This year, people will be able to show their support not only by visiting church services or war memorials but by taking part in the Poppy Dash, helping to raise much-needed funds for the Poppy Appeal.”

Run participants can register on the day as long as they have raised £20 in sponsorship.

The event meets at the park war memorial for two minutes’ silence at 11am before the run begins.

Clr Dodds added: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of local companies and individuals who have come forward to offer their services for free so that every last penny we raise goes straight to the Poppy Appeal.

“And while as mayor I will personally be paying my respects at Huddersfield Parish Church on November 13, I’m urging those people who would prefer to do something practical and constructive to mark Remembrance Sunday, to get registered and dash for cash.”

Denby Dale councillor Dodds, who was born in Scotland and raised in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, joined the army aged 15.

He trained at military college in Harrogate during his 35-year service in which he rose to the rank of major.

The dad-of-two and grandfather ran an army youth group and after retiring from the forces, founded the Kirklees Youth Games.