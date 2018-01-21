Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman forced to abandon her car in the Holme Moss car park was disgusted to find arsonists had torched it.

The Chevrolet Tacuma was left in the car park - which is about 1,700ft above sea level - during heavy snow on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called out at around 1.30am on Friday but couldn’t save it.

On Sunday the owner discovered it had been destroyed by fire.

The car owner’s husband, who did not want to be named, is now facing a potential bill for the car’s recovery and also for repairing the surface of the car park.

“I’m worrying how much the total clean up is going to cost us,” he said.

“We are liable for getting rid (of the car) and damage to the car park. It will be removed within the week ... I know it’s going to be expensive.”

It wasn’t clear whether the car’s insurer will pick up the bills, he added.

“We are unsure,” he said. “If not, it’s potentially going to be a problem but I’m sure we’ll sort it.”

The arson attack has left him feeling very angry.

“To be fair the car isn’t worth much but it was paid for and owned outright.

“Life must be pretty sad that they felt the need to burn it out. What really gives them the right to damage people’s property like this?”