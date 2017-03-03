Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The clock is ticking for this car that has partially blocked the exit to a busy Huddersfield car park for months.

Instead of pay and display it seems it was pay and go-away for this motorist.

According to Examiner readers, the 20-year-old red Mazda has been left in the Alfred Street car park since November last year.

But its three-month tenure in Wilkinson’s car park is about to come to an end.

A notice placed on the windscreen by Kirklees Council on March 1 said the owner had 15 days to come forward or it would be towed away.

Meanwhile, just outside the town centre, a Ford Ka has been left in a permit holders zone at Whitehead Lane, Newsome, partly sticking out into the road.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Despite having a valid permit, the vehicle is parked illegally as it is obstructing traffic.

It allegedly had six parking tickets on it at one point.

It has now been clamped and is likely to be removed in the next few weeks.

The two cars are both worth just a few hundred pounds and the owners are likely to find recovery costs exceed the value of the vehicles.