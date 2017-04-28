Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist was found to have cannabis on him when he was searched after a car chase in Mirfield.

Fraser Laycock told Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) he had been put under pressure to deal by people to whom he owed debts and did not stop the Vauxhall Astra immediately because he panicked.

Amy Levitt, prosecuting, said officers checked the car on December 28 last year and began to follow it when they realised there was no insurance for it.

After they activated the blue light the driver failed to stop and reached speeds up to 50mph in streets through Mirfield for about six minutes before halting in Richard Thorpe Avenue.

When searched Laycock was found to have some bags of skunk cannabis in one pocket and some more in the car. The drugs in total were worth around £80.

Laycock, 22 of Brighton Street, Batley admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and possessing cannabis and was given a total of eight months in prison suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for three years and given 200 hours unpaid work.

Judge Neil Clark said it was a “ludicrous, lethal piece of driving” but he accepted Laycock’s remorse was genuine and that he now had employment.