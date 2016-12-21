Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist struck a police car as he squeezed past it during a chase through a Dewsbury estate.

Leeds Crown Court heard Richard Frost was seen by an officer driving in excess of 60mph in Moorside Avenue on the evening of November 13.

He put the blue lights on for Frost to stop and he did but when the officer went over and tapped on the driver’s window Frost did not react. He revved the engine and drove off again.

David Ward, prosecuting, told the court yesterday it was then that Frost turned into a cul-de-sac. The officer tried to block him leaving after he had turned round but Frost managed to squeeze through the gap, damaging the rear wing of the police car in the process.

He drove off again and the officer turned and followed but briefly lost sight of the car and then found it abandoned on some waste land. The key had been snapped off with part left in the engine.

Frost was seen making off and was arrested. He admitted having some cannabis on him but denied anything to do with the car. However, when he was searched the rest of the key was found in his pocket and he then accepted he was “bang to rights.”

The court heard Frost was a user of crack cocaine and heroin in the past as well as taking cannabis which had led to health problems and other issues which the probation service said he was motivated to address.

Frost, 35 of McKenzie Court, Trinity Street, Batley admitted dangerous driving and possessing cannabis and was given a 12 month community order with a nine month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 activity days. He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Recorder Peter Pimm told him he was “driving much too fast” around a residential estate.

He added: “You were stopped by police, you chose to drive off and when during the chase you went into a cul-de-sac you tried to squeeze through the gap and caught the police car.”

But he said it was not the most serious case of its type and if his drug abuse was addressed it would reduce his risk of offending.