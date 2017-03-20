A woman was slightly injured when her car left a moorland road, plunged into a ditch and rolled over.

The incident happened this afternoon on the A640, near to the former Buckstones pub.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said it appeared the car may have slid on water and then lost control.

Scene of the crash on the A640
“The car appears to have aquaplaned at speed on a spring outside the former pub before swerving to avoid an oncoming car, ending up in the ditch.”

The ambulance service attended the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the woman suffered slight injuries. The road was closed and has since reopened.