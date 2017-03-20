A woman was slightly injured when her car left a moorland road, plunged into a ditch and rolled over.
The incident happened this afternoon on the A640, near to the former Buckstones pub.
A witness, who did not want to be named, said it appeared the car may have slid on water and then lost control.
“The car appears to have aquaplaned at speed on a spring outside the former pub before swerving to avoid an oncoming car, ending up in the ditch.”
The ambulance service attended the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the woman suffered slight injuries. The road was closed and has since reopened.