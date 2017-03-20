Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was slightly injured when her car left a moorland road, plunged into a ditch and rolled over.

The incident happened this afternoon on the A640, near to the former Buckstones pub.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said it appeared the car may have slid on water and then lost control.

“The car appears to have aquaplaned at speed on a spring outside the former pub before swerving to avoid an oncoming car, ending up in the ditch.”

The ambulance service attended the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the woman suffered slight injuries. The road was closed and has since reopened.