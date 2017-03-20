Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old girl had a lucky escape when her Renault Clio is thought to have hit a parked car and then overturned.

Police, ambulance and the fire service attended the scene on Leymoor Road, Golcar, at around 2.45pm today.

Two other cars were damaged in the incident.

A fire service spokesman said the car had ended up on its roof but no-one had been hurt.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman described it as a “damage-only” accident.

The girl's mum contacted the Examiner to say her daughter, who was on her way to college, was not hurt but was shaken up.

She said the Clio was travelling down Leymoor Road when it clipped a parked car.

"It was just an accident. Nobody else was involved."