Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

WATCH: Car burst into flames on M62 slip road at Outlane

  • Updated
  • By

Traffic delays around junction 23 after car fire

m62 slip road fire at Outlane
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

This dramatic video shows a car blaze on an M62 slip road this afternoon.

Smoke from the serious car fire drifted across two carriageways of the M62 at Outlane, causing delays for hundreds of motorists.

The driver of a C-class Mercedes pulled over on the exit slip road at junction 23, Outlane, when he smelled smoke.

The car was completely ablaze when fire crews arrived from Heywood fire station. The wheels of the car had melted into the road.

Fire crews were called at around 1.39pm today.

A fire service spokesman said the cause may have been electrical.

He said: “There was quite a lot of smoke across both carriageways. And because the road is a slope there was water mixed with oil running into the carriageway.”

The Highways Agency placed sand on the motorway to absorb the water and oil.

M62 Videos

Driver veers sharply across to exit M62 Thundersnow on the M62 Man died after collapsing at the wheel Fire and crash hit M62 during rush hour Lanes shut after fireball engulfs lorry Police deal with 3 car collision on M62 Watch car drive wrong way down slip road The moment a 5ft crane wheel came loose
1 of 8

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Fire services attend blaze in Thornton Lodge after smoke seeped through to neighbours' home

No-one was in the property at the time

Related Tags

In The News
M62
Places
Outlane
Organisations
Highways Agency

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Former chef speaks out about choking disease - and the only relief is eight cans of Pepsi a DAY
  2. M62
    WATCH: Car burst into flames on M62 slip road at Outlane
  3. West Yorkshire Police
    Cars stolen, vandalism, tattoo machine snatched and other crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week
  4. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Outbreak of scabies shuts ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Do you have what it takes to work for West Yorkshire Police?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent