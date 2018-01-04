Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car flipped onto its side after a smash in Dewsbury .

The collision between the yellow Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford caused delays at the junction of Heybeck Lane and Leeds Road this lunchtime (Thurs).

Police were called to the scene at 11.47am and assisted in keeping traffic under control.

The accident caused heavy delays and affected local bus services.

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision, and a police spokeswoman said people in both vehicles were “up and walking”, adding they were “shaken” but not badly injured.

Onlooker Carly Mortimer said one person looked to have received minor injuries but that no-one had been seriously hurt.

Traffic officers remained at the scene to assist in the recovery of both vehicles throughout the lunchtime period.