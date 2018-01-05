Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was injured when his car flipped onto its roof after hitting a parked car.

The man was travelling in a Peugeot 207 when it hit another vehicle in Holmfirth on Thursday night.

A picture taken by onlooker Stuart Sharp showed the car on its roof after the smash just yards from people’s homes on Huddersfield Road, near to the Murco petrol station, at around 9pm.

The driver’s injuries were not believed to be serious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Huddersfield Road in Holmfirth at 9.03pm on Thursday to a report of a single vehicle road traffic incident in which a Peugeot 207 had collided with a parked car.

“The male driver suffered minor injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing.”