Police have been urgently searching woodlands near Bretton Park after his car was found abandoned.

Robert Bidski, 60, was last seen in Chickenley near Dewsbury and was reported missing by his family on Monday evening at 9pm.

His car was later found near the Bretton roundabout on Denby Dale Road.

Mr Bidski is described as a white male, 5ft 10in and of slim build with grey hair and a goatee beard.

Police search woods for missing Robert Bidski

He was wearing a grey wool waist-length jacket with blue, faded jeans and grey shoes when he was last seen.

PC Bronwyn Carter said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Robert and are appealing to members of the public who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Carter via 101 quoting log number 1665 of October 10.