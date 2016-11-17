Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman and her two young children were left shaken up after their car collided with a stone wall in Huddersfield.

The driver, believed to be a woman in her 30s, was travelling down Woodhead Road towards Lockwood when she lost control of the silver Subaru which mounted the kerb and hit a garden wall just before the Shell filling station.

The large diesel car mounted the pavement and smashed into a garden wall, causing serious damage to the front end.

She and her two young children were shaken up but not believed to be injured.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at around 12.20pm today. The driver was very distressed and a recovery vehicle had been called.

The damaged Subaru was embedded in the garden wall for around two hours before it was recovered.

The police spokesman said the incident had been treated as a "damage only" collision.