Thomas the Tank Engine has amused children for generations – but road police were not amused by this modified motor.

The old BMW, modified to resemble the legendary talking train, was stopped by police on the M1 near Wetherby.

The driver has been reported for ‘construction/use offences’. It is suspected that the modifications have not been approved and could be dangerous.

Huddersfield’s self-styled ‘King of the Eccentrics’ Jake Mangel-Wurzel is also known for his bizarre car modifications.

However, his current Kia, which includes a toilet on the roof, passed its MOT last year .

And then there's this dog car which strongly resembles Lloyd and Harry's car in the 1994 comedy film Dumb and Dumber .

(Photo: Stuart Hartley)

Any modification to your vehicle must be reported to your insurance company.

And some modifications such as ‘stretch tyres’ – tyres elongated to fit around a wide rim – are illegal.

Even tinting your windscreen or front passenger and driver windows can render your car illegal.