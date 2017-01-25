Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A passenger escaped with just a ‘headache’ after this crash in Emley – despite not wearing his seatbelt, police said.

The man is thought to have smashed his head into the windscreen.

A van and two cars were in collision at the junction of Common Lane and Windmill Hill Lane at 3.34pm on Tuesday.

Police attended the scene and the road was closed for more than two hours.

The 43-year-old man driving a silver-coloured Vauxhall Vivaro van needed hospital treatment for minor leg and back injuries after the collision which also involved a blue Mazda CX5 and a red Seat Ibiza.

Kirklees Rural Police posted on Facebook: “The passenger in this car wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

“Don’t be daft. Wear your seatbelt as you might not be as lucky as this chap and get away with just a headache.”