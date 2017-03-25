Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman had to be cut from her car after it smashed into scaffolding following a collision with a police vehicle.

The white Vauxhall Corsa was left embedded under three floors of scaffolding following the smash at Wakefield Road, Moldgreen at 9.30pm last night.

It is thought the woman’s car was sent careering off the road after it collided with a police car attending a 999 call.

The vehicle was left lodged amid the metal poles sparking fears the whole structure could fall down.

(Photo: UGC Amir Ališić)

(Photo: UGC Amir Ališić)

The building at the junction of Smithy Lane, next to Lidl, is earmarked to be demolished.

Firefighters from Huddersfield station cut the rear off the car and removed the seats to bring the woman out the back.

It is thought she did not receive any serious injuries but her condition is currently unknown.

(Photo: UGC Martin Ward)

The car has now been removed and this morning scaffolding workers are currently on site repairing the damage.

Wakefield Road has been reduced to one lane to allow them to work, causing tailbacks towards the Tolson museum.

The Examiner is awaiting more details from West Yorkshire Police.