A woman was taken to hospital after her car hit a road sign and ploughed onto a roundabout.
The accident happened at Bradley Bar roundabout in Huddersfield at around 11.30am on Friday.
The woman, who was driving a Fiat, was approaching the roundabout from Bradley Road when she lost control of her vehicle.
Her car demolished a sign and careered onto the roundabout, knocking down another sign, before stopping in a fir tree at the centre of the roundabout.
The accident was attended by police and an ambulance though her injuries are not believed to be serious.
A resident, who lives opposite the busy roundabout, said: “It made one hell of noise. I thought it was something on the building site behind my house.
“Considering the amount of traffic there is, there aren’t that many accidents on the roundabout.”