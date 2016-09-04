Login Register
Car ploughs into Sun Inn at Rastrick wrecking entrance two days before re-opening

But pub will reopen as planned, says owner

Mandy Gorman, owner of the Sun Inn, Rastrick. The pub porch was hit by a car on Saturday night.
A car has ploughed into a pub – less than two days before it was due to reopen.

But the show must go on at the Sun Inn, Rastrick, which will open as planned tomorrow.

The accident, attended by police and firefighters, happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

A car, believed to be a blue Vauxhall Astra, hit the front wall of the pub before careering into the porch.

Witnesses say three youths were seen to run from the vehicle following the crash at the New Hey Road and Dewsbury Road crossroads.

The pub has just undergone a transformation costing tens of thousands of pounds.

Crash at Sun Inn, Rastrick
Owner Mandy Gorman said she was ‘devastated’ to hear from the police on Sunday morning that her porch had been wrecked.

But Ms Gorman said the pub would open as scheduled with the side emergency exit used as temporary entrance.

Mandy said: “I was devastated – I couldn’t believe it.

Mandy Gorman, owner of the Sun Inn, Rastrick
“They couldn’t have timed it any worse – but the show must go on.”

Builders were at the Sun Inn on Sunday morning to stabilise the remainder of the porch and work out the cost of repairs.

It is estimated the crash has caused at least £10,000 of damage.

Mandy said: “I’m lost for words. I can’t describe the people that did this.

“It’s unbelievable.”

Mandy Gorman, owner of the Sun Inn, Rastrick.
But she added: “We will open. We have to deal with it.”

The Sun Inn has been shut for 13 months.

It was sold by Enterprise Inns to Mandy and her husband Steve at auction.

The Sun Inn wasn’t the only tavern in the area to be hit with problems shortly before its opening.

Thieves stole thousands of pounds of roof slates from The Four Sons, a quarter of a mile away on Clough Lane, while the pub was being renovated.

The pub, previously called The Clough House, was reopened following a revamp costing more than £100,000.

Mandy Gorman, owner of the Sun Inn, Rastrick. The pub porch was hit by a car on Saturday night.
