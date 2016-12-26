Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ‘unprecedented’ number of gun incidents took place on West Yorkshire’s streets over Christmas.

And West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to three incidents in just two days.

In Huddersfield a car was damaged when a gun was fired at around 3.10pm on Christmas Eve and police are still hunting the gunman.

At 4am on Christmas Eve in Shipley a man was shot but not seriously injured in the Market Square area. And 24 hours later at 4.40am on Christmas Day a gun was fired at a police car attending a report of an assault on Sackville Street Bradford.

The Huddersfield incident happened on Harpe Inge in Dalton.

Police say people in a black coloured vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes, drove down the road and one person got out and a firearm was discharged.

They were said to be wearing masks, possibly a Spider man mask.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A grey coloured Mercedes was damaged as a result but no-one was injured and no-one has so far been arrested. Police have stepped up patrols to reassure the public.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster said: “We are very concerned about this recent increase in firearms-related incidents and are appealing directly to the community to help us bring those people responsible to justice.

“In each of the incidents we have immediately deployed armed officers to the scene to offer protection to victims and to provide reassurance to law-abiding members of the public looking to enjoy the Christmas period.

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating each incident to see exactly what has happened and have been working closely with colleagues in the Bradford and Kirklees districts to carry out thorough and professional investigations and exploit every opportunity to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“It is vital therefore that the communities we serve feel reassured that, despite this recent spate of gun-related crime, the chances of becoming a victim of such an incident in West Yorkshire are very low.

“It is also important that anyone with any information, no matter how big or small, about any firearms related incident comes forward with it.

“This includes information about illegally held firearms which we can then take off the streets and stop them getting into the wrong hands.

“In January this year we held a weapons surrender during which 80 guns were handed in.

“That’s 80 guns that can now never fall into the hands of people who could cause harm with them and its timely that we repeat the same weapons surrender in the early New Year”.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents or people with illegal guns are asked to call police on 101.