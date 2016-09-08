Car stolen in Birkby robbery

A car was stolen in a robbery at Bikby after the thief threatened its owner.

A blue VW Golf R with the registration plate CE15 UFD was taken from Stanwell Avenue at about 5.40pm today.

A police spokeswoman said: “The victim, a 32-year-old man, was threatened with violence before the suspect made off in the vehicle.”

The thief is an Asian man in his mid 20s and about 6ft tall.

He was of medium build, with short black hair and wore a blue and black hooded top.

It is believed the suspect was seen in the area earlier that day.

Anyone with information about the suspect or who saw the vehicle after it was stolen should contact Det Con Oliver Coates at Kirklees District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160385129.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

