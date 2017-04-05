Video will play in

This was the dramatic scene in Outlane after a man's hour-old caravan went up in flames at the side of the road.

Firefighters from Huddersfield and Slaithwaite were called after a Land Rover caught fire at New Hey Road, Outlane this afternoon.

The unlucky owner was towing his new caravan back to Oldham - having just purchased it today.

He reportedly noticed an issue with the car at about 4pm and decided to pull over.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The car burst into flames which were fanned and made worse by high winds, wrecking both the 4x4 vehicle and damaging the caravan.

The flames gutted the Land Rover and spread to the mobile home.

Fortunately nobody was injured in the incident.

Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour.