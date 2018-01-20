The video will start in 8 Cancel

Arsonists are suspected of torching a caravan in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Huddersfield fire station tackled the blaze on Damside Road, just off Newsome Road, at around 2am.

A spokesman for the fire service said that it was believed that the caravan had been parked up for some time or had been abandoned.

“It was well alight when we arrived,” he said. “Luckily it didn’t contain any gas bottles. We used two hose reels to bring it under control.”

The unknown owner of the caravan had been previously warned by Kirklees Council to remove it or it would be towed away.

The council had placed a notice on the vehicle earlier this month warning the owner that the caravan would be removed within 15 days.

The notice was still pinned to the rear of the caravan on Saturday morning as the roof continued to give off smoke.

* In a separate incident this morning a car crashed into a tree on Bradley Road, Bradley.

A police spokeswoman said when officers arrived at around 9.20am no-one was with the Ford.