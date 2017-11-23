Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yorkshire paramedic who didn’t bother trying to save a dying heart patient has been banned from the medical profession.

David Prideaux worked for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service when he was sent to an incident of a patient in cardiac arrest.

Mr Prideaux was hauled before the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS), which heard the patient had died after he failed to perform potentially life saving treatment.

The panel heard that when he was called to an incident on January 25, 2016, he did not take a defibrillator to the patient and did not initially give the patient oxygen.

It was further claimed he “did not make substantial efforts to resuscitate the patient” and was “unfit for duty”, something which he had kept secret from his line manager.

Mr Prideaux told the internal investigation that he was unable to carry the defibrillator and all his other gear long distances due to his own health problems.

He did not attend the tribunal but it found him guilty in his absence.

The HCPC said if he was unable to carry the required minimum level of equipment from the car to the patient then he was not fit for duty.

He has been struck off the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) register for five years – meaning he cannot work in health care.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed he no longer worked for them.

A spokesperson added: “A referral was made to the Health and Care Professions Council at the time that concerns were raised about his fitness to practise.

“In addition, a thorough internal investigation was carried out.”