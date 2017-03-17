Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home rated inadequate has slightly improved but is still not good enough.

Lyndhurst Residential Home at Oxford Road, Dewsbury, was rated ‘Inadequate’ by watchdog the CQC, last July.

Inspectors returned in January but have still rated it as ‘Requires Improvement’.

The home had been put in special measures by the CQC last year and officials said the minor improvements were not sufficient to take it out of special measures.

While they found a host of shortcomings, the care offered by staff was praised and rated as ‘Good’.

The inspection team said residents’ privacy and dignity was respected and personal information was kept confidential.

Positive interactions were observed between staff and people who lived at the home.

But criticisms included the home having no registered manager leading the team, a lack of training in some areas – including a cook who had no had food hygiene qualifications – and problems with policies and paperwork not being in order.

The CQC report concludes: “Although improvements at the home were evident since the last inspection we found multiple areas of

concern that had not yet been sufficiently addressed and there remained no registered manager in post.

“The registered provider did not yet have robust, effective systems in place to improve the quality and safety of services.”