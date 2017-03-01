Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home resident tried to force his way into a staff office as five carers struggled to keep him out.

The door was damaged as Barber Shakil threw his body weight against it as he tried to enter.

The 23-year-old, a resident at Willow Dene care home in Fartown, threatened to smash the face in of one member of staff causing her to flee to the office in fear.

Shakil pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that he had been a resident at the home, which cares for people with mental illness, since 2016.

During the evening of January 25 he had an argument with a female member of staff, shouting and swearing at her.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said: “He said he was going to f*** her up and called her a b***h.

“Then he picked a piece off a vacuum cleaner to threaten her and the member of staff retreated to the office and locked the door.

“There were five members of staff in the office and the defendant, using his bodily force, was banging at the door.

“All five carers were using their bodily force to stop him from getting in.”

A member of staff dialled 999 from within the office and police attended.

Mrs Seddon said: “When they arrived the defendant was still angry and said: ‘I want to smash the b****s face in.’”

Shakil then calmed down and admitted that he’d argued with the staff member.

The lock and frame to the door were damaged during the incident.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client was bipolar and also suffered from schizophrenia and psychosis.

He told the Huddersfield court: “The problem started because he did not take his medication and there was some minute issue with a worker he believed was laughing at him.

“He accepts he flipped and he lost his temper.

“He’s a young man who’s very vulnerable in his own right but shouldn’t have reacted in the way he reacted.”

Shakil was immediately removed from the home following the row but had since returned on the condition that he does not repeat his behaviour again.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Shakil: “It’s somewhere you can be looked after and protected from harm and you can enjoy life better than you could elsewhere.

“This isn’t the way to behave to people that are trying to help.

“You can’t lose your temper to that extent.

“They won’t put up with you again and then where would you be?”

Shakil was given a 12-month conditional discharge but must pay £50 towards fixing the damaged door.

He has to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.