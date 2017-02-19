Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is under way on a £6m care home in Brighouse which will create 75 jobs.

Marshall (Building Contractors) Ltd in Elland is completing the steelwork for the 61-bed care home, which is being built for Harrogate-based Henson Healthcare (Bridge House) Ltd.

Up to 50 workers will be on site during construction. The project, which started last September, is due for completion in December.

Couple John and Jenny Fisher, who already operate five care homes in North Yorkshire, said the new development at Bracken Road would create 75 jobs. The home, to be named Bridge House, is scheduled to open in February next year. Their first care home opened in York in 1985 since when the couple have added two homes in Whitby and two in Bedale.

Jenny, who is operations director and handles interior design for the firm’s homes, said Bridge House would include a hair salon staffed by carers, an indoor garden, a games room, a music room – drawing inspiration from the famed Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band – and a cafe which local people will also be invited to use.

The building will feature ground source heating, solar panels, under floor heating and modern fittings and appliances.