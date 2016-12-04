Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A carer from Linthwaite has been jailed after he committed sex offences on a woman with severe learning difficulties after telling her she had big breasts like a character from Baywatch.

Leeds Crown Court heard Alan Joynson, 56, was employed to help care for the woman during five hours a week.

But the care turned to friendship and eventually to sexual touching on at least two occasions.

She described him looking at her when she came out of a shower wearing only a towel on her upper body.

“He told her she had big breasts like CJ from Baywatch,” said Philip Standfast, prosecuting. CJ Parker was played by Pamela Anderson on the American series.

He used her breasts to commit a sex act and admitted doing it twice.

Mr Standfast said the offences came to light because the woman borrowed her sister’s iPod to access her Facebook account and left it open when she had finished.

The sister became concerned when she discovered Joynson had been exchanging messages of a sexual nature with her sister who was around half the age of Joynson at the time but was vulnerable because of her situation.

When police inquiries were made it was found Joynson had encouraged her sister to use code for body parts so no one would know what was being talked about. He also told her to delete messages on a regular basis.

When he was first interviewed on December 31, 2014 he said his role had become blurred but denied any sexual activity. He said he must have sent the messages after he had been drinking.

Keith Allen, representing Joynson, said it was an unfortunate case where he had spent his time trying to help and assist people including spending extra time with the complainant who had consented to what happened.

Joynson, of Hazel Grove, admitted two charges of sexual activity by a care worker with a person with a mental disorder and was jailed for 13 months. He must also register as sex offender for 10 years.

Judge Christopher Batty said Joynson would have attended safeguarding meetings and been informed about how he should behave.

He said he was satisfied Joynson had formed a legitimate friendship with the complainant who saw him as a father figure. “Your primary role was to care her and provide assistance to her for some five hours a week.”

“But there came a time when you recognised you were sexually attracted to her and you set about converting that friendship into a sexual relationship.

“She has a severe learning disability and as such is not in a position to make an informed choice about that relationship.”