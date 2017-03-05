Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chief executive of a Huddersfield charity for carers has retired after more than two decades.

Margaret Stratford is retiring from the Carers Trust Mid Yorkshire, which provides respite care to carers in the community.

Margaret, 62, who also previously worked as a day care organiser for Age Concern, spent just over 22 years as a chief executive and manager for the Carers Trust.

She believes now is the time to hand over the reigns and said: “I don’t think I can give any more to the organisation. It needs someone to move it forward.

“It’s the right time to go. I’m content with what I am leaving behind. Everything is in place for the organisation to thrive.”

Margaret said that one of her biggest achievements was establishing a day care service on Saturdays for disabled children.

The former West Yorkshire Police officer also said that another big achievement was expanding the charity’s reach from just Huddersfield and Wakefield to all of Kirklees and part of Calderdale.

The mum-of-three, who has four grandchildren, intends to spend more time with her family.

Carers Trust Mid Yorkshire, in Leeds Road, Huddersfield, was rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) at its last inspection.

The voluntary organisation is supported by Kirklees and Wakefield councils.