Carers in Huddersfield are suffering an increasingly poor quality of life when it comes to their health.

When it comes to how they feel, carers in the Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group are rating their quality of life at its lowest level since at least 2012.

As part of the GP survey, people are asked to rate the current state of their health , and for those in the area surveyed between July 2011 and March 2012, the average age-standardised score was 0.815, where a maximum score of 1 indicates full health.

However, by July 2015 to March 2016, the average score had dropped to 0.776, the lowest level since at least 2012.

North Kirklees, where the score dropped from 0.815 to 0.776, is also seeing the lowest levels of quality of life for carers since at least 2012.