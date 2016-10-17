Carers and vulnerable adults to be hit in latest round of Kirklees cuts

Vulnerable adults and their carers are to be hit in the latest round of Kirklees cuts.

Kirklees Council is planning to charge users of its adult social care services extra in a bid to balance its books.

The plan, which would affect 30% of users (approximately 2,000 adults), is expected to earn the council between £230,000 and £290,000 a year.

Affected services include respite stays, which enable carers to have a well deserved night off from their duties, and budget managers for people who can’t manage their money.

There will be charges for arranging social care packages and deferred payments while refunds for missed services will be scrapped.

Service users will be means tested to see how much they can pay. However, those receiving the services for free will continue to do so.

Clr Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Cabinet member for Prevention, Early Intervention and Vulnerable Adults, said: “The council’s budget continues to be squeezed and, like many other councils, we have the very difficult job of looking at how we provide vital care services in the future and are able to protect the most vulnerable.

“The proposals aim to be fair to everyone while making sure no-one pays more than they can reasonably afford.

“We’re keen to hear what you think about them, so please take five minutes to share your views with us.”

Many adult carers are at the end of their tether

While Kirklees Council has said it will not charge unpaid carers for services they receive, it may do so in the future.

In a survey asking for users’ views on the plan it says: “We feel unpaid carers in the region provide an invaluable service.

“The amount of time and effort that carers put in to ensure their friends and family members are well cared for and happy in the community is enormous.

“We propose to continue with our policy of not charging carers at this time.”

But it adds: “It may, however, be a consideration in future as we will need to consider all options to make our reduced budget work.”

Government health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last week warned that adult social care was ‘approaching tipping point’.

CQC chief executive David Behan said: “We are becoming concerned about the fragility of the adult social care market, with evidence suggesting that it might be approaching a ‘tipping point’.

“The combination of a growing, ageing population, more people with long-term conditions and a challenging financial climate means increased need but reduced access.”

Kirklees Council’s proposal will be considered by cabinet councillors in January.

You can take the council survey at www.kirklees.gov.uk/ASCsurvey before November 21.