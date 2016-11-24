Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How many private car sales does it take before it becomes a business trading from the roadside?

It’s something Kirklees Council officers have been asked to consider after a man started selling cars from Huddersfield’s roads.

Several cars listed for sale have been left in Fixby and Ainley Top with signs with the same phone number or the same handwriting.

It is against the law to sell cars on a public highway - unless it is an individual selling their own car.

The Examiner called the number on the cars and they said it was a ‘private car sale’. We were told to call ‘Adam’ back later, but he didn’t answer our call. A Google search of the phone number on three cars shows it’s linked to a Manchester car dealer.

An Ainley Top resident said once a car is sold it is then quickly replaced.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The law prohibits businesses from selling cars on a public highway, however individuals are permitted to advertise that their own car is for sale, assuming it is legally entitled to be on the road.

“Where the council identifies that a car is being sold by a business rather than a one-off personal sale we will take appropriate action.”

Among the vehicles was a Ford Fiesta left around 100m from the busy Fixby roundabout covering the cycle lane and part of one lane, this vehicle has been moved by Kirklees Council but has since reappeared in a layby at Ainley Top.

Other vehicles for sale have regularly been parked at the Ainley Top roundabout — left in a layby usually used by lorry drivers.