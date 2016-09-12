BIRCHENCLIFFE

A Vauxhall Astra was stolen from the driveway of a house at 11.30pm on August 28, after burglars snapped the Euro profile lock on the front door to a home on Yew Tree Road and took keys left on the staircase.

The number plates from a Vauxhall Astra were stolen as it was parked on Yew Tree Road on August 28 during the evening.

BIRKBY

A Nissan panel van was stolen from Beck Road, near Matalan, during the evening of September 2.

The door of a bedsit on Halifax Old Road was broken down by burglars who searched the premises but it is not known if anything was stolen.

BRADLEY

A vulnerable person had a window smashed in their home on Elder Road at 10am on September 1.

CLAYTON WEST

The side of a Ford Kuga was scratched all along one side as the car was parked on Chapel Hill on August 28.

COWLERSLEY

The rear quarterlight window of a Hyundai Lantra was smashed on August 22 as it was parked on Winget Avenue at 2.30pm and items stolen from inside.

CROSLAND HILL

The driver’s door of a VW Golf was scratched as it was parked on Blackmoorfoot Road on August 31.

DALTON

Burglars left a Citroen panel van with the keys in the ignition and the engine running, after failing to break into commercial MOT testing unit, Alfatech, on Bradley Mills Road on August 30. The suspects used metal bars to break into the premises but were disturbed and made off, leaving the vehicle, with false number plates, behind.

Medication, a wallet and laptop computer were stolen by burglars who broke into a property on Harpe Inge, on August 31, via a ground-floor window.

DEIGHTON

Police recovered a stolen Audi A1 after it was taken from Spencer Terrace on August 31.

FARTOWN

Fencing on Abbey Road was damaged during the evening on August 28.

The glass in a small panel in the UPVC front door of a house on Dewhurst Road was smashed during the early hours on September 1.

A brick was thrown through the glass panel in the front door of a property on Dewhurst Road on September 1 during the evening.

GOLCAR

Cash was stolen from an unlocked VW inside an unlocked garage at Share Hill Road at 7pm on August 28.

HOLMBRIDGE

A cosmetic tattoo machine was snatched from a Ford Focus on Woodhead Road on August 28 after a thief opened it by unknown means at 9am.

HOLMFIRTH

The wheel trims were stolen from a VW Caravelle parked on the drive of a property at Upperthong Lane at 7am on August 26.

The Kirkwood Hospice charity shop on Victoria Square had its rear window smashed at 5pm on August 26.

Vandals smashed the offside rear window of a Kia Picanto on August 26 as it was parked at Back Lane at 8pm.

Two front windows of a property on Dunford Road were smashed on August 27 at 3.30am.

Police, stock

HONLEY

The front bumper, blue lights and registration plate of a vauxhall Astra were stolen as it was parked on Station Road on August 27 at 1pm.

Power tools were stolen from a Vauxhall Corsa van parked on Meltham Road on August 30 after smashing the rear window in the early hours of the morning.

LINTHWAITE

A BMW parked on the drive of a house on Lane Top, was stolen by unknown means at 11.30pm on August 24.

A suspected car thief dried to open the door of an Audi A6 parked on Manchester Road on August 28. The car alarm was activated and suspect fled at 5.45am.

Cash was stolen from a Citroen C2 parked at Lane Top, Royd House Lane at 9am on August 29.

The nearside front window of a Hyundai Coupe was smashed by thieves who stole cash from the vehicle parked on Manchester Road on at 4.15am on August 30.

A satnav was stolen from the glove compartment of a Mini Countryman parked on Manchester Road at 6pm on August 26.

LOCKWOOD

A laptop computer and jewellery were stolen from a property on Jacob’s Row on September 1 after first kicking out the lower panel of the back door and searching bedrooms.

The battery was stolen from a Suzuki GS motorbike as it was parked on Yews Hill Road during the early hours of August 30.

LONGROYD BRIDGE

Suspected burglars were arrested after being caught on CCTV stealing property and bagging it up at engineering firm VTL Ltd on St Thomas’ Road, just after midnight on August 30.

LONGWOOD

Suspected burglars used a sharp implement to force open the rear side door of an Iveco Daily van at 6.30 on Longwood Gate on August 24.

Two mountain bikes, power tools, and a socket set were stolen from an unlocked garage on August 24 on Grove Nook at 11.15pm.

A BMW 3 was targeted by criminals who stole both registration plates, glass from both wing mirrors then scratched every panel as it was parked on Dale View at 11.30pm on August 24.

Items were taken from a Nissan van via a side door on August 26 as it was parked on Thornhill Road at 5.30pm.

MARSDEN

The bonnet, bumper and grill of a Ford Fiesta parked on Peel Street were damaged by a criminal who left a footprint, at 7.45pm on August 26.

MARSH

Windows were smashed during the early hours at a home on Saunders Close on August 29, by criminals throwing stones.

Front and rear number plates were stolen from A Nissan Micra as the car was parked on Reinwood Road on August 30

MELTHAM

A burglar entered through the unlocked front door of a property in Moorgate Flats, Colders Lane, on August 28, and made an untidy search, before making off with a mobile phone and keys.

A drystone wall was damaged on Station Road, on August 30, at midnight.

MILNSBRIDGE

A criminal smashed the glass in a small pane in a large window at Dowker Street on August 26 at 5pm.

NETHERTON

The front registration plate of a Citroen C3 was stolen on August 31 as the car was parked on Meltham Road.

NEWSOME

A locked Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from the garden of a house in Newsome Road on September 3.

A thief broke into a Renault Kangoo van via the back door, searched the vehicle as it was parked on Naomi Road, and left without taking anything.

Thieves smashed plantpots and ripped out plants overnight on August 30 at Plantation Drive.

The tyres of a SEAT Ibiza were slashed on September 2 as the car was parked on Falcoln Street during the daytime.

PADDOCK

Cash was stolen from a SEAT Leon parked on Beech Street on August 31 by a thief who smashed a window during the early hours.

Items were stolen from the glove box of an unlocked car parked on Beech Street during the evening of September 1.

PRIMROSE HILL

A criminal damaged the driver’s door and paintwork on a Vauxhall Agila parked on Cross Lane on September 3.

The tyres on a Ford Fiesta were slashed on September 1 as the car was parked on Primrose Hill Road.

SALENDINE NOOK

A Skoda Octavia was stolen from the driveway of a house on Deer Croft Avenue during the evening of August 28, by thieves who smashed the glass panel at the side of the front door to the property and took keys left in the lock.

SCAMMONDEN

A VW Golf had its rear windscreen smashed and cash stolen from inside as it was parked on Hey Lane at 1.45pm on August 29.

Police

SHEEPRIDGE

Burglars attempted to enter a house on Bradley Boulevard by cracking glass in the rear door, overnight, on August 29.

SHELLEY

Burglars made an untidy search of a property at Park Drive on August 24 after they smashed a panel in a rear UPVC double glazed door. It is not known if anything was stolen.

SLAITHWAITE

Power tools and cash were stolen from a SEAT Arosa parked on Radcliffe Road on August 28 at 9.30pm by a thief who smashed the offside front window.

Thieves used a screwdriver to open the rear door of a Fiat van on Olney Street to steal tools and CDs on August 29 at 11pm.

TAYLOR HILL

A Piaggio motorcycle was stolen from Stoney Lane on September 3 after the padlock and chain were removed by thieves.

THURSTONLAND

Jewellery was stolen from a property on Town Moor Lane on August 25 by burglars who smashed a window to enter and searched the premises.

WATERLOO

An Audi A5 was stolen by burglars who broke into a house on Penistone Road, entered the integral garage and drove off in the car using keys left inside the vehicle.

Criminals pushed out the centre panel of the UPVC front door to access the property, made an untidy search and stole a number of items in addition to the car on August 29.

A thief climbed under a Ford Transit van and stole the spare wheel on August 29 as the vehicle was parked on Beadon Avenue during the afternoon.

WELLHOUSE

Burglars attempted to break into a garage at Low Westwood Lane on August 29.They were unsuccessful.

WOOLDALE

Multiple power tools were stolen from an Iveco Daily van by thieves who removed the lock at 4am on August 27 while it was parked on Town End Road.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.